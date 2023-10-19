Adah Sharma reunites with 'The Kerala Story' makers for 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'; shoot begins with Mahurat puja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : After making headlines for 'The Kerala Story', producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are all set for their next project titled 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'.

With Mahurat puja, they started the shooting of their upcoming project. It was attended by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A Shah from Sunshine Pictures, director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma.

Just after the puja, Adah shot her first shot on the location. As the shoot for the film commenced, the actress delivered her first dialogue for the film.

She was seen wearing military-style trousers, a black commando t-shirt and a commando-style bandhana.

Previously, Shah's Sunshine Pictures, the banner behind the upcoming movie, shared the announcement on its Twitter page.

"Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah #SunshinePictures," a post read.

As per the makers, the film is inspired by "incident". They also unveiled the poster which read, "hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm."

Shah and Sudipto's first collaboration 'The Kerala Story' emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023 so far. It depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

'The Kerala Story' has been in the scanner ever since the trailer was released. The film's trailer had claimed that 32,000 women went missing from Kerala, but many had objected to the estimated figures. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had labelled it a 'distorted story', and also imposed a ban on the film in the state, which was lifted after the Supreme Court asked the state government to remove the ban on the screening of the film. Adah Sharma headlined the film.

Coming back to 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', it is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, and directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film is made in association with Last monk media. The film will be released on April 5, 2024.

