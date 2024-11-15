Adah Sharma shares her father's ‘worst’ humour on morbid situations

Mumbai, Nov 15 Adah Sharma recently opened up about her father's "worst" sense of humour, revealing that he had an ability to find laughter even in the most morbid situations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress, on Friday, shared her childhood photos with her dad alongside a note where she revealed that her late father would find humour in the most unfunny things.

The ‘Kerala Story’ actress wrote in the caption, “My father has the worst sense of humour . He would also find humour in the most unfunny things . I learned from him to find humour in the most morbid situations. People keep telling me don't worry he's always with you ,always watching. It's almost funny that he would choose the week he died in November to have me play a laash(dead body) and die in a movie. He would have definitely found that hilarious and we would have all wickedly laughed together. Everytime I laugh now i remember how he would fall off his chair laughing and it makes me sad that I will never see him laughing again but i laugh more because everytime I laugh i remember how he would fall off his chair laughing :).”

In an interview, the actress had earlier revealed that it took her two years to fully accept that her father is no more.

Adah’s father, S. L. Sharma, hailed from Madurai, Tamil Nadu and was a captain in the Indian Merchant Navy.

On the work front, the actress was mostly seen in the show “Reeta Sanyal.” The legal comedy-drama television series, directed by Abhirup Ghosh, premiered on October 14, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the big screen, Adah was last seen in “Bastar: The Naxal Story”, a political thriller, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It also starred Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen.

