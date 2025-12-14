Adah Sharma shares how she makes a ‘sleep-deprived’ look flawless

Mumbai, Dec 14 Actress Adah Sharma recently gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her latest photoshoot.

She revealed how she managed to look flawless despite a sleep-deprived schedule. Adah expressed gratitude to her team for creating a positive and relaxed atmosphere on set, making the hectic shoot a fun and memorable experience. Sharing a series of her photos, the ‘Kerala Story’ actress wrote, “Kaunsa look is your favourite from these? Yeh shoot happened in half a day . We were shooting the previous raat ko (for a movie jahan pe mere nails ke andar bhi dirt bhara pada tha) and we all had flights to catch to different places at the end of this day.

“Thank you Abhishek @abhishekkhandelwal08 and team ,firstly for lighting me up sooo wowly . Main sleep deprived koi angle se nahi dikh rahi hu. Thank you for making the atmosphere on set itna positive , not stressing anyone out , and actually making us feel like we shot all these changes araaaaam se. Thank you everyone involved in this shoot and thank you for giving me earrings with patla dandas (my earlobe ka piercing is very small).”

In the images, Adah Sharma is seen flaunting a variety of stylish traditional and western outfits, striking confident poses for the camera. She elevated her looks with carefully chosen heavy jewelry, perfectly complementing each ensemble and adding a glamorous touch to the photoshoot.

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actress is set to portray a Devi in an upcoming trilingual film helmed by National Award-winning director BM Giriraj. Expressing her enthusiasm for the project, she shared that she feels grateful for the opportunity to take on such unique and powerful roles while working alongside esteemed filmmakers.

Adah shared, “I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles.”

