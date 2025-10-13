Adah Sharma shares humorous rant about people clicking her photos without permission

Mumbai, Oct 13 Actress Adah Sharma, on Monday, took to social media to share a humorous rant about people taking her photos without informing her.

With her signature wit, the 'Kerala Story' actress joked about “revenge on mankind” and playfully questioned the protein content in a person. Taking to her Instagram, Adah Sharma shared a short video of herself standing in line while boarding a flight. In the clip, she was seen posing and interacting with fellow travelers, capturing a lighthearted travel moment. For the caption, the actress wrote, “How many grams of protein is there in a person?? Asking for a friend. When people take my photos, from every angle, without informing me then?!! Understand this revenge. Revenge on mankind Lots of love from the hen community. I hope everyone liked their photoshoot.”

The ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ actress also added Rinku Ojha’s trending song “Ku Ku Ho Ku Ku” as background score for the video.

On the professional front, Adah Sharma is set to portray a Devi in an upcoming trilingual film directed by National Award-winner BM Giriraj. Reflecting on the project, she shared that she feels fortunate to play such diverse and compelling roles while collaborating with talented filmmakers.

Talking about the film, she shared, “I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles.”

Adah Sharma began her acting career with a lead role in the 2008 Hindi horror hit “1920,” which proved to be a box office success. Following her appearance in the romantic comedy “Hasee Toh Phasee,” she expanded her horizons to the South Indian film industry. Some of her other notable Telugu projects include “S/O Satyamurthy” and “Kshanam.” She also played the lead role in the acclaimed film “The Kerala Story.”

