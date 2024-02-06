Adah Sharma starrer 'Bastar-The Naxal Story' official teaser unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Bastar- The Naxal Story' starring Adah Sharma unveiled the film's official teaser on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Adah shared the teaser which she captioned, "A story colored red with the blood of innocent people! Capture the untold story... Bastar - The Naxal Story. Teaser out now!"

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15.

The teaser showcased the one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhvan.

The monologue is a glimpse of the strong narration of the film and some truths that will be unfolded by the team of the film.

In the teaser the makers have exposed the truth about number of martiers and how Psudo intellectuals in our country are running a propaganda to divide the country funded by China. Now is the time to think deep.

Soon after the actor shared the teaser, her fans and friends swamped down the comment section and shared their reactions.

"Grab the national award soon dear Adah," a fan wrote.

Another one commented, "Damdaar teaser aur apka look bhi movie main strong lag raha hai."

Shah and Sudipto's first collaboration 'The Kerala Story' emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023 so far. It depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Adah will also be seen opposite Sunil Grover in the web show 'Sunflower Season 2'.

