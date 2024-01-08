Adah Sharma to star in Sunil Grover-starrer 'Sunflower' 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Actor Adah Sharma is all set to play an exciting role opposite Sunil Grover in the web show 'Sunflower' second season.

The show is a crime comedy and revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower featuring an array of quirky characters.

Expressing her excitement about the web show Adah said, "I did drama in Kerala Story, action in Commando. So I thought it would be nice to do comedy and this is a role to die for! I can't reveal too much but she's very unique and creepy. This season revolves around her and she moves into Sunflower society and turns everyone's lives upside down. "

Earlier Vikas Bahl said, "I am truly humbled by the immense love and support the first season of Sunflower has garnered from fans. Sunil Grover's portrayal of the endearing yet quirky Sonu Singh has resonated with audiences, creating a fan base that is nothing short of phenomenal."

He added, "With the upcoming second season, we aim to elevate this suspenseful murder mystery to new heights. Viewers can anticipate more layers, more intrigue, and a deeper exploration of the beloved characters, promising a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and numerous twists. Fans are in for a treat as we unveil a fresh chapter that not only continues the legacy but also adds a whole new dimension to this intriguing story."

Created by showrunner Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, the show also features Sunil Grover in the lead role alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni in other prominent roles.

The second season will be out soon. The release date of the second season has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Adah will also be seen in 'Bastar.' 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, and directed by Sudipto Sen.

