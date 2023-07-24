Adah Sharma welcomes new Commando in town- Prem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Makers of the upcoming action-thriller series ‘Commando’ on Monday introduced debutante Prem with an intriguing teaser on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Adah Sharma welcomed Prem to the Commando franchise in an interesting way.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Welcoming @premparrijaa to our Commando franchise. Ab light nakko lo aur Prem ko bauth saara Prem do... Samje ki nay? Bauth fastly aa raaa.”

As soon as the teaser was uploaded, ‘Commando’ fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Vidhyut Bhai ke bina fika he sab.”

The series is being created and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The series stars Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

The first 'Commando' film, directed by Dilip Ghosh, was released theatrically on April 12, 2013. It was followed by two sequels, 'Commando 2: The Black Money Trail' in 2017 and 'Commando 3' in 2019. The 'Commando' franchise starred Vidyut Jammwal in lead role.

Producer, Creator and Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah said in a statement, "Commando is the story of a visionary hero and his journey of bravery, patriotism and brotherhood. A power-packed action and drama , Commando is sure to grip the audiences. Roping in Prem to essay the role of the ultimate Commando was an incredible journey we embarked upon. He is extremely talented and slips into the character with ease. Moreover, collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar once again was a great experience."

This ‘Commando’ will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

