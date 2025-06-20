Adah Sharma's powerful 'Yoga Day' message has a wholesome approach

Mumbai, June 20 As we get ready to celebrate World Yoga Day this Saturday, acclaimed actress Adah Sharma reflected on the positive impact of Yoga on everyday life.

Sharing a powerful 'Yoga Day' message, Adah said, "Yoga isn't just physical stretches. It's about making your mind fit so the body can follow. Yoga for me is a disciplined lifestyle all year around. Eating vegetarian food, being able to keep my calm in stressful situations, and controlling my anger. All of that is Yoga for me."

Aside from being a versatile actress, Adah is also known for her holistic and wholesome lifestyle, an important part of which is Yoga.

For the unaware, this year's theme for World Yoga Day is- Yoga for One Earth, One Health.

As part of the World Yoga Day celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead of Common Yoga Protocol in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on June 21.

It might also be noted that World Yoga Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after receiving a proposal from our Prime Minister Modi.

Work-wise, Adah will next grace the screen as a Devi in an untitled trilingual film with the National Award-winning director BM Giriraj.

Shedding light on her approach towards her character, Adah stressed her commitment to making the portrayal as realistic and authentic as possible.

“I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles," 'The Kerala Story' actress stated.

In addition to this, Adah is likely to be seen as a superhero in an international film.

