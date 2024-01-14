Adam Sandler pays tribute to 'Grown Ups' co-star Alec Musser

Los Angeles [US], January 14 : American actor and comedian Adam Sandler on Sunday expressed his condolences over the demise of actor Alec Musser.

Musser who died recently at the age of 50, appeared in 'Grown Ups,' a 2010 film written and produced by Sandler, Fred Wold, and Jack Giarraputo, Deadline reported.

"I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person," Sandler wrote on Instagram with a picture of Musser from the film.

Musser portrayed the part of Water Park Stud in one of the film's most famous scenes, alongside Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, and Joyce Van Patten, as per Deadline.

Musser died at home in Del Mar, California, according to his fiancee, Paige Press.

However, she didn't reveal the cause of death.

The actor won the second season of SOAPnet's I Wanna Be a Soap Star, and the reward was a job on All My Children.

Musser played Del Henry in a total of 43 episodes from 2005 to 2007.

