Adam Sandler reacts to buzz around his first Oscar nomination for 'Jay Kelly'

Washington DC [US], October 2 : Actor Adam Sandler responded to buzz about a potential Oscar nomination for his role in 'Jay Kelly', at the movie's New York City premiere, where he was joined by his wife, Jackie Sandler, and their daughters, Sadie, 19, and Sunny, 16, according to People.

"Well, that's real cool and real nice of everybody to say, and I'm just happy I got to be in it," said Sandler, adding,"My man Noah Baumbach wrote it, kind of put it all together, got the performances he wanted out of everybody, and I'm proud to be in it."

'Jay Kelly' is the first movie by director Baumbach since 2022's White Noise and stars Sandler alongside George Clooney, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup.

"Everybody knows Jay Kelly, but Jay Kelly doesn't know himself," reads a tagline for the dramedy, shared when Netflix first unveiled its release date and an image of Clooney in the film in May, according to People.

The film "follows famous movie actor Jay Kelly (Clooney) and his devoted manager Ron (Sandler) as they embark on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe," per a synopsis. "Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they've made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they'll leave behind," as quoted by People.

'Jay Kelly' received a 10-minute standing ovation during the Venice International Film Festival on August 28.

While an Oscar nomination for Jay Kelly would mark Sandler's first, the actor, known more for his comedic roles, has previously showcased some of his dramatic chops in films like Punch-Drunk Love (2002), Reign Over Me (2007), and Uncut Gems (2019), according to People.

Jay Kelly is in select theatres on November 14 and on Netflix on December 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor