Adam Sandler reveals why he gets nervous around Taylor Swift

Los Angeles [US], February 29 : American actor and comedian Adam Sandler admitted that he gets nervous when he's around pop superstar Taylor Swift.

'The Hollywood Reporter' reported that during a recent interview on SiriusXM's 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend', Sandler and host Conan O'Brien discussed childhood idols and how contemporary celebs don't always have the same impact on them.

"What I have found is that people can be absolute icons, make the biggest stars in the world, but if they came along five years ago, I'm very happy to meet them, but they don't have that effect on me. I'm not like, 'Oh my, oh my God,' you know, the way I would be from anybody that I saw [growing up]," Conan said.

However, the actor from Murder Mystery 2 admitted that he has a crush on one 21st-century superstar.

"You know what Taylor Swift," the legendary comedian and actor said.

"Because what she means to my kids, I get it a little fuckin' jumpy. Just 'cause I don't wanna blow it for my kids. So I'm a little like 'Taylor, Taylor,' like I talk a little too loud or something. I don't stay as cool as I can."

Conan said in response, "Yeah, I can see that. Yeah, she's, I mean, she's this whole other level now."

Sandler, who has teen daughters Sadie and Sunny with his wife, Jackie Sandler, compared Swift's tremendous popularity to 1960s 'Beatlemania as per 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

"People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, man, so many smash hits," the 'Spaceman' actor added.

"There's not a word my kids don't know."

While Sandler prefers to stay humble, he has achieved enormous renown for his stand-up humour, characters on Saturday Night Live, and loveable yet funny performances in films such as Grown Ups, Happy Gilmore, You Are Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and others. He recently got the People's Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

The actor has previously been seen supporting Swift's Eras Tour with his two children, attending one of the Grammy-winning singer's gigs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last year as well as The Eras Tour: The Movie premiere.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor