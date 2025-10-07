Adarsh Gourav Feels “Surreal” as Alien Earth Becomes One of the Top 10 Most-Watched Shows of 2025

Actor Adarsh Gourav’s international breakthrough series Alien Earth continues its phenomenal run, securing a spot amongst the Top 10 most-watched shows globally on Disney+ and Hulu and is one of too most streamed shows of 2025. The show not only reached the number 1 most-watched position in September but has also ranked as the 7th most-watched show of 2025 so far, marking an extraordinary milestone in the young actor’s career.

With an impressive 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a strong IMDb score, Alien Earth has been hailed as one of the finest series of the year, drawing widespread acclaim from global audiences and critics alike. The series, which recently released its complete set of 8 episodes, has become a major talking point across trade circles and is being celebrated as one of the best-reviewed shows worldwide.

Sharing his excitement, Adarsh Gourav said, “It feels truly surreal to see Alien Earth connect with audiences across the world in such an extraordinary way. As an actor, you always hope to be part of stories that transcend boundaries, ones that make people feel, question, and imagine. To witness this show being embraced globally and to see it feature among the most-watched and most-discussed series of the year is incredibly humbling. When we began filming Alien Earth, none of us could have imagined the kind of impact it would go on to have. It was an ambitious story, emotionally and visually, and seeing it strike such a chord with viewers everywhere has been overwhelming. I’m deeply thankful to Disney, Hulu, and our incredible team of writers, creators, and co-actors who poured their hearts into bringing this vision alive. The love and response from audiences have been beyond anything I could have dreamed of, and I’ll always carry this journey with immense gratitude and pride.”