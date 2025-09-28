Adarsh Gourav Hails 2025 as His 'Lucky Year' with Breakout Roles in Alien: Earth and Superboys of Malegaon

Adarsh Gourav, known for his transformative performances and fearless choice of roles, is set to make 2025 one of the most remarkable years of his career. The versatile actor has already captivated Indian audiences with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon and earned global recognition through Ridley Scott’s international sci-fi series Alien: Earth. Adding to the momentum, Adarsh has also wrapped up shooting for his Telugu debut, a psychological drama. And to top it off, Adarsh is currently shooting for Anand L. Rai’s much-anticipated creature drama Tu Ya Main, opposite Shanaya Kapoor.

Talking about this milestone year, Adarsh shared his heartfelt thoughts, “2025 feels like a turning point for me, both as an actor and as a storyteller. Superboys of Malegaon was a deeply personal and moving experience working under Reema’s direction and zoya as producer on a story that celebrates small-town dreamers reminded me why I fell in love with cinema in the first place. On the other hand, Alien: Earth was unlike anything I’ve ever done the scale, the ambition, and the chance to collaborate with Ridley Scott and an incredible international cast was surreal and challenging in all the right ways. Delivering two projects of this magnitude in a single year has been nothing short of rewarding."

Adarsh further adds, "I recently wrapped up my first-ever Telugu film which is my mother tongue, it has been an exciting learning experience and a step toward connecting with a whole new audience. To top it off right now, I’m shooting for Anand L. Rai’s Tu Ya Main, which is yet another dream realized. Anand sir’s storytelling has always had a unique blend of heart and spectacle, and to be part of a project that pushes the boundaries of genre filmmaking is exciting. I feel incredibly grateful to the filmmakers who trusted me with these stories and to the audiences, both in India and abroad, who continue to support and encourage me. The diversity of these projects spanning different genres, languages, and scales reminds me why I fell in love with acting in the first place. This year has reminded me that as long as I stay honest with my craft, the possibilities are endless.” With three major projects spanning genres, languages, and industries, Adarsh Gourav is cementing his place as one of the most versatile and promising talents of his generation.