Adarsh Gourav joins Reema Kagti’s next film ‘Superman of Malegaon’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : Actor Adarsh Gourav is all set to join Reema Kagti’s next movie, 'Superman of Malegaon'.

The film is based on the Malegaon film industry.

Sharing his excitement, Adarsh said in a statement, “When Reema told me about Malegaon I knew I was going to say yes to the film. I have heard about the Malegaon Film industry before and it is quite intriguing how they make a movie or even finance it. They are a different world in itself. It is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100% business return. It was high time that the industry got the limelight it deserves.”

Adarsh Gourav shot to the limelight with the Netflix original 'The White Tiger', based on the bestseller of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Priyanka Chopra and Rajkumar Rao were also a part of the project. Adarsh earned a nomination at BAFTA for Best Leading Actor for his performance in 'The White Tiger'.

He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's next 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Adarsh Gourav will next be seen in Netflix's comedy crime thriller ‘Guns & Gulaabs’.

Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan, and TJ Bhanu will also be playing important roles in the movie.

Set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj, the series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties. 'The Family Man' creators Raj and DK have helmed the show.

'Guns and Gulaabs' will be out on Netflix on August 18.

