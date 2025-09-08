Adarsh Gourav on Playing a 10-Year-Old in Alien Earth: “It was Liberating and Challenging”

Adarsh Gourav, known for his fearless choice of roles, is pushing boundaries yet again in Ridley Scott’s Alien Earth, streaming on FX and Jio in India. The actor takes on the unusual challenge of portraying a 10-year-old boy—a part that demanded both emotional depth and extensive preparation. To step into the psyche of a child, Adarsh immersed himself in a process that went far beyond conventional rehearsal. From spending time with children and observing their behavior, to engaging in creative workshops, the actor left no stone unturned to capture the innocence and unpredictability of childhood.

Sharing his experience, Adarsh said, "Playing a child was unlike anything I’ve ever done before—it was an enriching experience that taught me to let go of control. Children live with a sense of abandon and freedom that we often lose as adults, and I wanted to bring that authenticity to the screen. To prepare, I spent a lot of time with kids, simply watching how they react to situations, how they ask questions, their unpredictability, even their little bursts of silliness and distraction. These became the foundation of my performance.

Adarsh further adds, "We also attended sessions with a child psychologist named April in Bangkok, where we did fun exercises—drawing, making clay sculptures, sharing our childhood stories, even meeting and interacting with our own ‘childhood versions’ through playful activities. It was both therapeutic and insightful. I also found myself watching hours of content on YouTube, especially ‘HiHo Kids’, where children engage with people from different walks of life and ask the most unexpected, innocent questions. That reminded me of how children see the world so differently." He concludes, "Ultimately, when you have a script and a character graph that is so well defined, you surrender to it. Playing this role has been both liberating and challenging, because you’re constantly reminded to think less like an adult and more like a child who’s experiencing everything for the first time.” With Alien Earth, Adarsh adds another unique feather to his cap, proving once again that his commitment to authenticity and craft sets him apart as one of India’s most exciting actors on the global stage.