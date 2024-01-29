Adarsh Gourav releases cover ‘Ishq Nachaawe reprise’ with Rashmeet Kaur

Mumbai, Jan 29 Actor and singer Adarsh Gourav is set to enchant his audience with the release of his latest cover 'Ishq Nachaawe reprise'' with Rashmeet Kaur.

Adarsh shared: "The love and acceptance from my fans as a singer are truly motivating. I'm grateful for the support and excited to explore diverse genres. This positive response encourages me to continue pushing boundaries in both acting and music."

The musical endeavor follows the success of Adarsh's debut album 'Kho Gaye', a heartfelt tribute to the triumph of his film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

"Ishq Nachaawe reprise," composed and written by Adarsh Gourav and Rashmeet Kaur, takes a unique approach by delving into the theme of the dark side of love, showcasing clean vocals in lieu of rap.

Adding to the magic, Pranay skillfully played the keys on the song, creating a harmonious blend of voices and instruments.

Adarsh, a trained singer who received classical singing training from a young age, initially shared his musical talents on Instagram.

However, it was the viral success of his video for 'Mujhe Tum Nazar Se' that inspired him to launch covers with fellow artists.

