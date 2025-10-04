Adarsh Gourav reveals he has become better at dealing with rejection with age

Mumbai, Oct 4 Actor Adarsh Gourav claims that he has become better at dealing with rejection with age.

Recalling his first taste of rejection during the 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" show, which ended up going viral, the 'Superboys of Malegaon' actor wrote on social media, "Loss/rejection is such a key component of life. Growing up, I didn’t hear much about how to process it or move on from failure apart from hearing the customary “stay strong”. Most times as a kid when I faced any sort of rejection, i was not great at dealing with it. Infact the first time I appeared on television was when I was bawling my eyes out for being rejected for sa re ga ma pa on account of being under age and the tv crew had a field day covering me. The clip of me crying in a red-T-shirt became viral before I knew what the word meant and my sadness turned into a mini celebration by my family and neighbours. (sic)"

He shared that after becoming an actor, he was constantly faced with rejections- something that made him stronger.

"It’s crazy how being an actor sets you up for any and every form of criticism. Luckily for me, instead of breaking me, it made my resolve stronger to not give up, there was an insatiable drive to absorb everything my surroundings offered me in the hope of finding my own truth. Books I read and great people I admired spoke about finding your truth and how that combined with imagination is what makes you stand out. Did it help me process failure better? I don’t know actually. But what it did was make me adept at dealing with the self," he reflected.

Adarsh admitted that very recently, he lost out on something really big because of something so stupid that it left him fuming and broken for days.

"Life finds the most bizzare ways to one up you. As a 31-year-old have I become better at dealing with this? I would have hoped but what has changed is the assurance that the tide turns. That there will be more opportunities", he shared.

