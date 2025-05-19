Adarsh Gourav shares ‘Tu Yaa Main’ shoot is set to start in early June

Mumbai, May 19 Actor Adarsh Gourav has revealed that the shooting for his upcoming film ‘Tu Yaa Main’, alongside Shanaya Kapoor, is set to begin early next month, in June.

Adarsh said, "I’m truly thrilled to start working on this film. The shoot for the film starts in June and the work on it has already begun. It’s a completely different genre from what I’ve done before, and that’s what drew me to the project.”

The shoot is scheduled to commence in June, with the makers promising a gripping narrative and a visual style that filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar is renowned for.

He said: “Collaborating with Bejoy Nambiar, who has such a distinct cinematic voice, and sharing the screen with Shanaya Kapoor makes this even more special. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating."

“Tu Yaa Main” is set for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release. The film is believed to be the ultimate date fright film—a gripping, genre-blending ride that promises romance, thrill, and survival, all wrapped in a breathtaking cinematic package.

Talking about Adarsh, he will next be seen in the Hollywood series ‘Alien: Earth’, which is set to have its premiere on August 12.

“Alien : Earth” is based on the iconic Ridley Scott’s “Alien” franchise with Scott taking on the role of Executive Producer for the series.

The show takes place when a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat.

The series has been entirely shot in Thailand, and aims to transport viewers to a world that feels both familiar and utterly alien. Combining Hawley’s signature narrative style with Ridley Scott’s atmospheric sci-fi universe.

Set on Earth, ‘Alien: Earth’ promises to deliver both suspense and thrilling action with an impressive international cast, including Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver and Diem Camille.

