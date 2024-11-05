Adarsh Gourav spent almost 3 months with real life Nasir to prepare for ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

Mumbai, Nov 5 BAFTA-nominated Adarsh Gourav followed and spent almost three months with real-life inspiration Nasir Shaikh to prepare for his role in the upcoming film “Superboys of Malegaon.”

Adarsh shared his thoughts on this extraordinary process: "The story of Malegaon's filmmakers is truly inspiring, and I knew I had to do justice to Nasir Shaikh’s character. To really understand him, I didn’t just want to hear about his experiences—I wanted to live them.”

He revealed the reason behind why he spent time in Malegaon.

“That’s why I spent time in Malegaon, shadowing Nasir and creating my own short film with the same limitations he had: minimal equipment, a small crew, and almost no budget. It was an eye-opening experience.”

“The struggles they faced—the ingenuity and resilience required to create something meaningful with so little—helped me understand not just Nasir but the soul of Malegaon's film community.”

He said that “going through the process of filmmaking with these constraints allowed me to get into the skin of the character in a way that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise.”

Adarsh said: “I have a deep admiration for Nasir and everyone in Malegaon who dares to dream big despite all odds. This is a story of heart, passion, and unshakeable belief in the magic of cinema, no matter where you come from or what resources you have."

Based on the real-life story of a group of amateur filmmakers from Malegaon, Gourav will portray Nasir Shaikh, one of the key visionaries behind Malegaon's grassroots film movement.

“Superboys of Malegaon” follows the journey of passionate, small-town filmmakers in Malegaon, a city known for its local film industry that creates parody versions of Bollywood blockbusters on shoestring budgets.

“Superboys of Malegaon” is directed by ace filmmaker Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Production.

