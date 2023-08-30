Adarsh Gourav to star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’ prequel series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : After receiving a lot of praise for his performance in the series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, actor Adarsh Gourav is all set to star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’ prequel series.

The series, an adaptation of the iconic Aliens movie franchise, marks a significant milestone as it ventures into episodic storytelling for the first time.

Adarsh's exceptional acting prowess has garnered him international recognition, The actor's debut in the film ‘The White Tiger’ not only showcased his remarkable talent but also earned him a prestigious BAFTA nomination alongside the legendary Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Talking about this new Hollywood venture, the series is being helmed by visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott, the mastermind behind the original Alien series.

Meawnhile, Adarsh was recently seen in the series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ which streamed on the OTT platform NetflIX.

Helmed by Raj & DK the series also starred RajKummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles.

Adarsh will also be seen in the upcoming film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh has helmed the film, which is a digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

