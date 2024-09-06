Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is a tale of dreams

Mumbai, Sep 6 The trailer of highly anticipated film 'Superboys of Malegaon', starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora, was unveiled on Friday.

The film, set in the quaint town of Malegaon, Maharashtra, offers a compelling narrative of dreams, friendship, and the filmmaking process, inspired by the real-life events of Nasir Sheikh.

The two-minute, 30-second trailer introduces audiences to Nasir and his vibrant group of friends in Malegaon, where aspirations are high and the spirit is unbreakable.

The trailer promises a blend of light-hearted and heartwarming moments, immersing viewers in Nasir’s ambitious journey to bring his dreams to life and transform the lives of those around him.

'Superboys of Malegaon' celebrates friendship, filmmaking, and perseverance, showcasing the creativity and determination of individuals who strive to realise their vision despite obstacles.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the film is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover.

The movie is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, followed by a screening at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10. 'Superboys of Malegaon' will hit theatres in January 2025, with a subsequent streaming release on Prime Video.

In other updates, Adarsh Gourav was last seen in the coming-of-age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', directed by Arjun Varain Singh, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Vineet Kumar Singh’s recent work includes the crime drama 'Ghuspaithiya'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor