Adarsh Gourav’s first look from Hollywood series ‘Alien: Earth’ unveiled

Mumbai, May 14 The makers of “Alien: Earth” starring BAFTA nominated Adarsh Gourav have dropped the first look and also announced that the sci-fi series is all set to have its premiere on August 12.

The first look of the series showcases Adarsh in a greyish blue gear. The actor, who plays the role of Slightly, took to his social media platforms to share the gripping first look of the series that is both directed and helmed by Noah Hawley.

The image shows a group of six people walking together in a futuristic or military-like setting. They are all wearing matching grey jumpsuits suggesting they might be part of a specialized team or unit.

For the caption, he wrote: “Out on the 12th of August!”

“Alien : Earth” is based on the iconic Ridley Scott’s “Alien” franchise with Scott taking on the role of Executive Producer for the series.

The show takes place when a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat.

The series has been entirely shot in Thailand, and aims to transport viewers to a world that feels both familiar and utterly alien. Combining Hawley’s signature narrative style with Ridley Scott’s atmospheric sci-fi universe.

Set on Earth, ‘Alien: Earth’ promises to deliver both suspense and thrilling action with an impressive international cast, including Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver and Diem Camille.

The series will be streaming on FX network and Hulu.

Adarsh also has “Tu Yaa Main” alongside debutante Shanaya Kapoor. Set for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release, "Tu Yaa Main" is believed to be the ultimate date fright film—a gripping, genre-blending ride that promises romance, thrill, and survival, all wrapped in a breathtaking cinematic package.

