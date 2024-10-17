Adarsh Gourav’s Hollywood Project, Alien: Earth Series To Release In 2025

Adarsh Gourav is thrilled with the announcement of the release date for Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated Alien: Earth TV series, set to premiere in the first half of 2025. The show, created by Noah Hawley, will air on FX in the United States and on Disney+ in the United Kingdom. Marking Gourav’s third international production after his critically acclaimed performances in The White Tiger and Extrapolations, Alien: Earth takes the beloved Alien franchise in an exciting new direction. The series will blend elements from Ridley Scott’s 1979 original Alien film and the 1986 follow-up Aliens, but with a fresh narrative set 30 years before the original movie.

The plot focuses on the Weyland-Yutani Corporation and their race to create advanced android life forms, providing audiences with a deeper look at the corporation’s dark ambitions and the early days of technological experimentation that define the Alien universe. Set on Earth, Alien: Earth promises to deliver both suspense and thrilling action with an impressive international cast, including Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Timothy Olyphant, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver. Gourav is poised to play a pivotal role that will leave a lasting impact on the franchise.

Sharing his excitement, Adarsh Gourav said, "Shooting Aliens: Earth was an unreal experience. To be part of this franchise and this genre. I’m over the moon to be part of the Alien universe. Having grown up on Ridley Scott’s Alien films which had a key influence on me – the tension, the world-building, the sense of awe snd the world they created. To now be part of this iconic franchise is surreal. Working on Alien: Earth has been an incredible experience, not only because of the sheer scale of the production but also due to the immense talent of everyone involved. Noah Hawley has crafted a brilliant narrative that honors the legacy of the original films while expanding it in exciting new ways. 2025 is when the series is all set to debut, and I am excited to see the fans reaction to it”.

Gourav’s performance is highly anticipated, especially following his breakout role in The White Tiger, which earned him international recognition and a BAFTA nomination. His ability to tackle diverse roles and immerse himself in complex characters has solidified his place as one of the most versatile actors in the industry today.Entirely shot in Thailand, Alien: Earth aims to transport viewers to a world that feels both familiar and utterly alien. Combining Hawley’s signature narrative style with Ridley Scott’s atmospheric sci-fi universe, the series is expected to be a major event in television next year