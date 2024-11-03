Adele confirms end of her Las Vegas residency

Los Angeles, Nov 3 Singer-songwriter Adele is set to finally put an end to her Las Vegas residency after two years. The megastar has revealed that her current run of ‘Weekends With…’ gigs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace are likely to be her last.

Adele, “This really is the beginning of the end. There are no other f****** shows. I’m not going to be like, ‘Surprise!’ This is the end. It’s (the 100th and final show) the weekend. And that’s the last one. I don’t have any plans to be on stage indefinitely, really”, reports ‘Mirror UK’.

She added. “They say that if you want things and you are looking for things in life, you have to pay the universe and then it pays you back tenfold. I feel like that’s what’s happened with this show for me. My life is a thousand times better. My life, not my career, not my music. I’m talking about my actual life. And I really, truly think that this show has been my best f****** friend throughout all of that. And I’m so genuinely sad”.

As per 'Mirror UK', celebrated actress Meryl Streep was at Adele’s show on Friday where the singer dressed up as the famous character Madeline Ashton from cult 1992 film Death Becomes Her.

The singer performed a courtesy when she spotted the Oscar-winning actress in the front row of her audience, telling her “Hello. What a f****** honour. I love you”, as she hugged the Hollywood icon.

The London-born singer is known to have required vocal cord surgeries in the past after suffering issues with her voice, and a throat problem forced her to cancel multiple shows just this year.

