Adele created a secret room in her house, fiance Rich Paul has no idea about it

Los Angeles, Oct 27 Singer-songwriter Adele, who is known for ‘Rolling in the Deep’, ‘Skyfall’ and others, has plans to rescue lots of cats at the tail end of her Las Vegas stint.

The singer, who is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul, 43, told how she is even building a cattery at their home – not that Rich knows about it yet, reports ‘Mirror UK’.

Adele hopes to become an “emergency foster cat mum” once her 100 date residency comes to an end next month.

As per ‘Mirror UK’, she told fans, "I’m absolutely going to become an emergency foster cat mum once I move into my new house. I’ve created a room that my fiancé doesn’t even know exists and I’m going to have loads of crates built into the wall with all the supplies. He’ll never know about it but now he might because I’ve said it on stage. I would happily do it full-time”.

Adele, who is mum to son Angelo, 12, has already taken in a few rescue cats – including one named Fella Hadid inspired by model Bella. The singer has previously told how she will be taking an “incredibly long” break once her Vegas shows end.

Her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace began in November 2022. In Munich over the summer, the singer said, “I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now”.

Musing about other plans for her time off, she said on stage, “I’m definitely going to do a culinary course. I’m actually a very good cook. I'm just not very good with my presentation”.

