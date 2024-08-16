Adele Makes braves through rain during performance, does wardrobe change onstage

Los Angeles, Aug 16 Singer Adele did not let the rain stop her performance in Munich, Germany as she continued to sing despite bad weather.

On Wednesday, the “Rolling In The Deep” hitmaker performed in front of a swarm of fans in Munich, Germany and continued her show despite a huge storm arriving midway through the outdoor performance, reports etonline.com.

In a video shared on X, formerly called Twitter, Adele could be seen performing her song, "Oh My God," in a torrential downpour.

She walked down a series of steps onstage while one hand holds up her long black gown and the other grips her microphone.

In another video, she revealed she is wearing sneakers or "trainers" instead of her usual preference to perform without shoes.

As Adele speaks with the crowd, the camera pans to her feet, which she is quick to call out.

"Get your camera off my trainers," she says, before getting distracted by her untied shoelaces.

She took a moment to ensure her sneakers are securely tied before resuming her show.

"Who just said nice shoes? Stop making fun of me," she said to the audience.

A video shared to X showed the singer telling a fan that she can't marry them because she's "already getting married." She then displayed her engagement ring as the crowd cheered.

Adele and Paul have been dating since 2021, and have kept their relationship private.

Last October, Paul was interviewed over his memoir, “Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds”.

Asked about marriage rumours and whether they should refer to Adele as "Mrs. Paul," he said: "You can say whatever you want."

"She's been great, I think she would agree that we helped each other. I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb," he said.

"She's been great for me, we've been great for each other."

Adele was previously in a relationship with Simon Konecki from 2011-19. The two secretly got married sometime around 2017. They share an 11-year-old son, Angelo.

