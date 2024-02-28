Adele postpones her Las Vegas residency shows due to illness

Los Angeles [US], February 28 : Singer-songwriter Adele has postponed the upcoming dates of her Las Vegas residency 'Weekends with Adele' due to illness, CNN reported.

"Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," she wrote on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

"I was sick at the end of the last leg and through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed."

She's unwell again, she added, and unfortunately, it's taken a toll on her voice.

"And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly," she wrote.

Adele informed her fans that the five weekends of concerts she was due to perform through March 30 had been rescheduled for a later date, and that ticket holders will be notified of the new dates as soon as possible.

"I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience," Adele wrote in the caption.

In November 2022, the 'Hello' singer debuted 'Weekends with Adele' at Caesars Palace's Colosseum Theatre. Her farewell performance there is currently slated for June 15, as per CNN.

Adele announced last month that she would be performing a special European residency in Munich, Germany, beginning on August 2.

"I couldn't think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer," she wrote.

