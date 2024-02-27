Adele put on voice rest after struggling to hit certain notes

Los Angeles, Feb 27 The ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer, Adele needs some rest as constant performances have strained her, and her voice.

Adele has been advised to put her vocal chords on rest. This happened after she struggled to hit certain notes during her Las Vegas residency, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 35-year-old singer is currently busy with her 'Weekends With Adele' show in Las Vegas but revealed in her latest run of shows at Caesars Palace that her lack of sleep had stopped her from being able to hit certain notes.

As per ‘Female First UK’, she jokingly compared her current vocal technique to that of Ursula from 'The Little Mermaid'.

The singer told the audience: "I’m sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice. Your girl was tired. I didn’t sleep very well. And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can’t hit my headnotes properly. I didn’t sleep very well and my chest is on fire. Straight after this show I am going on voice rest.”

The 'Someone Like You' songstress, who has 11-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband ex-husband Simon Konecki, recently bragged to the audience that she could "easily" drink far more than them even though she has cut back on alcohol since becoming a mother as she wondered whether her penchant for alcohol came from the fact that her British culture is home to a number of rockstars.

Adele said: "I do like a drink. I can’t lie. (I have) definitely cut it back, especially since I’ve become a mum and I’ve become a professional artiste, but easily, easily, easily could drink any one of you under the table. And maybe it’s the Brit in me. But the stability that this has given a bunch of basically rockstars that are working and including the crew and everybody like that is second to none. And it’s given us peace of mind.”

