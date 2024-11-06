Adele says she is "genuinely sad" as her Las Vegas residency nears end

Washington [US], November 6 : Singer Adele recently talked about her Las Vegas residency that is coming to an end and said that this "show has been my best friend", reported People.

During her recent performance, she shared, "This really is the beginning of the end. There are no other...shows. I'm not going to be like, 'Surprise!' This is the end."

Earlier, the ace star has said that she is going to take a break from performing after the residency, "I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart," she informed the People in September.

At her recent concert, she said, "They say that if you want things and you are looking for things in life, you have to pay the universe and then it pays you back tenfold."

Adele continued: "My life is a thousand times better. My life, not my career, not my music. I'm talking about my actual life. And I really, truly think that this show has been my best friend throughout all of that."

She added that she was "genuinely sad" as the residency was coming to an end.

She was quite happy when Celine Dion attended one of the shows. The venue was made specifically for Dion's first Las Vegas residency in 2003.

"I have been performing in Celine Dion's room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now," Adele wrote on X. "It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!," reported People.

