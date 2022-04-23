'Adheeraa' lyric video from Vikram-starrer 'Cobra' garners 2.5 million views

Chennai, April 23 The lyric video of 'Adheeraa', the second single from director Ajay Gnanamuthu's much-awaited action entertainer 'Cobra', featuring actors 'Chiyaan' Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty and ex-cricketer Irfan Pathan in the lead, has garnered over a whopping 2.5 million views within just a day of being released on YouTube.

Irfan Pathan was among those who tweeted about the second single.

He said, "From the grandiose world of Chiyaan Vikram's 'Cobra', presenting an A R Rahman musical special!!"

The number, which has lyrics by Pa Vijay, has been sung by Vagu Mazan. The rap portions of the number have been written and performed by Thoughts For Now.

Over 25 lakh people viewed the second lyric video from the film, with over 1.6 lakh people giving it a thumbs up on YouTube.

'Cobra', which took close to three years to film, has triggered a lot of interest among audiences as it will mark the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who plays the villain in the film.

Vikram plays a brilliant mathematician who uses numbers to solve crimes in the film, which features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.

The film has cinematography by Harish Kannan and music by A R Rahman.

