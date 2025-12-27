Adhitavo’s Audio Engineering Across India’s Independent and Large-Scale Music Projects

Adhitavo is an audio engineer, music producer, composer, and multidisciplinary artist whose work has played a significant role in shaping the sound of contemporary Indian independent music, while seamlessly translating it to large-scale cultural, cinematic, and brand-driven platforms. Operating primarily from Gray Spark Audio—an award-winning Indian recording and post-production studio recognized by The Indian Music Diaries as one of the Top 10 studios in India—his work demonstrates how technical rigor and emotional sensitivity can coexist across vastly different scales of production.

Easy Wanderlings — Caught in a Parade (Mayflower, Enemy)

Adhitavo served as Associate Engineer on Caught in a Parade, an EP by the multi-award-winning soul-pop collective Easy Wanderlings. The project demanded exceptional precision due to its restrained arrangements, delicate dynamics, and emotional pacing. His contribution focused on maintaining tonal continuity and spatial balance as early demos evolved into fully realized studio recordings.

On Enemy, later featured in the Amazon Original film Gehraiyaan, Adhitavo executed sitar recording sessions with meticulous condenser microphone placement and disciplined signal routing, ensuring tonal authenticity suitable for cinematic translation. For Mayflower, his work involved detailed signal-flow design, analog outboard patching, and string-ensemble recording, enabling complex layered arrangements to scale without loss of clarity.

National Recognition — Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) Awards

Mayflower received an Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) Award, one of India’s most respected national honors for recorded music. Presented annually at Palm Expo—India’s largest audio-visual and music technology convention—the award is sponsored by Genelec and adjudicated by a distinguished jury comprising senior leaders of India’s recording and film-music industries. The jury included Grammy-winning engineer P. A. Deepak (Slumdog Millionaire), National Film Award–winning sound designer K. J. Singh (Omkara), and producer-engineer Anindo Bose, founding member of the band Advaita.

The IRAA Awards have historically honored globally acclaimed figures such as Academy Award–winning composer A. R. Rahman, positioning Caught in a Parade among India’s most critically respected independent releases. The EP was subsequently named Best Indian EP of the Year by Rolling Stone India.

Amazon Original Film — Gehraiyaan

Enemy gained further prominence through its inclusion in the soundtrack of the Amazon Original film Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone and produced by Dharma Productions. The film received international recognition, including showcases at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). Adhitavo’s engineering ensured that the track retained its emotional nuance while meeting the technical standards required for global cinematic distribution.

Odyssey 147 — Chicken Nuggets & Bluebird

With the progressive rock band Odyssey 147, Adhitavo’s role expanded into audio engineering, arrangement, and music production. On Chicken Nuggets, he anchored the composition around a groove-centric bass line while balancing unconventional song structures with rhythmic immediacy. The track achieved widespread editorial support, including placements on Rolling Stone India’s Fresh Indie Fridays, Amazon Music’s Fresh International playlist, expert-curated YouTube playlists, and the Red Indies Shuffle – North East Edition radio program.

Bluebird, recorded at Gray Spark Audio, focused on long-form emotional development through evolving textures and restrained dynamics, culminating in a string-driven climax. The track reached #2 on Rolling Stone India’s Hits List and received public praise from Ehsaan Noorani of Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, one of India’s most influential National Film Award–winning composer trios.

Clash of Clans India — The Search

Adhitavo led composition, recording, arrangement, and music production for The Search, a short-film project marking Clash of Clans India’s ninth anniversary. Clash of Clans is one of the world’s largest gaming platforms, with a global user base exceeding 500 million players. Developed by Gray Spark Audio in collaboration with Sterling AG, the campaign positioned music as the emotional core of the narrative rather than a supporting element.

Featuring Hindi lyrics centered on themes of journey and resilience, the song was written in close collaboration with Raman Negi, former frontman of The Local Train. Live instrumentation—drums, piano, ukulele, and melodica—was blended with contemporary electronic production, allowing the score to transition seamlessly between intimacy and cinematic scale. Music was composed in tight synchronization with the film’s visuals, aligning rhythmic shifts and dynamic changes with narrative beats. Upon release, The Search surpassed 7.7 million views, driving strong engagement across India’s gaming community and setting a benchmark for emotionally led brand storytelling within the gaming ecosystem.

Conclusion

Across nationally awarded independent records, internationally distributed film soundtracks, and mass-audience brand campaigns, Adhitavo’s achievements reflect a consistent philosophy: engineering and production are narrative foundations. By building systems that preserve emotional intent while allowing music to scale, his work continues to demonstrate how structure, when applied with precision, enables music to endure across platforms, audiences, and cultural contexts.