Adil Hussain says 'Mercy' capturers emotional complexity with 'honesty & grace'

Mumbai, Sep 24 Following a successful screening at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, where it received an overwhelming response, "Mercy" is all set to win over Barcelona, where it has been honored with prestigious nominations for 'Best Film' and 'Best Actor' (Raj Vasudeva) at the Love and Hope International Film Festival.

"Mercy" has been making quite a splash on the international platform with its screenings at the UK Asian Film Festival, Indian International Film Festival Stuttgart, and the Indian Festival of Melbourne, garnering love from both critics and audiences.

Raj Vasudeva, who plays Shekhar, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I feel truly overwhelmed by the love and encouragement audiences have given us at every festival so far. To see people connect so deeply with Shekhar’s journey is humbling. Every kind word, every tear, strengthens our conviction to keep telling stories that matter.”

Adil Hussain, who is seen as Father Joel - a guiding light in moments of despair, also talked about his role.

He said, "Love, grief, acceptance - at this stage of my life, I’ve encountered all of these emotions in different ways. I cannot claim to have experienced them in the same measure as others, because each individual processes them uniquely. In my case, I’ve been fortunate to navigate these emotions with the guidance of my spiritual mentor, and for that, I feel deeply grateful. Grief, in particular, is something I find profoundly challenging, as I believe most people do. What moves me about Mercy is how beautifully it weaves together these deeply human experiences, capturing their complexity with honesty and grace."

Backed by Raj Vasudeva and Anuradha Sachdev under the Everclear Films banner, "Mercy" enjoys powerful performances by Raj Vasudeva, Niharica Raizada, Aparna Ghoshal, Kunal Bhan, and Adil Hussain.

Made under the direction of Mitul Patel, "Mercy" revolves around a family navigating the painful reality of parting with a loved one not as a tale of death, but as a moving meditation on acceptance and the strength of the human spirit.

