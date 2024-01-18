Adil Qadri's 'attar' concept creates waves in 'Shark Tank India 3'

Mumbai, Jan 18 The season three of the business reality show 'Shark Tank India' will see a self-made entrepreneur Adil Qadri, who has introduced the Sharks to a desi way of using attars.

Despite failing school in fourth grade due to asthma, Adil's business has processed a whopping 10 lakh orders, averaging 3,000 per day.

From a software repairer to an SEO expert, he's now the face of a brand that's putting Bilimora on the map. Indeed, Adil proceeded to establish a business, defying the odds posed by his asthma.

His brand ‘ADILQADRI’ introduces a new way of using attars, emphasising long-lasting effects and premium packaging. However, Rs 6 crore debt sparks conflict among the Sharks.

Talking about his experience on ‘Shark Tank India’, Adil Qadri (Founder and CEO) said: "Appearing on Shark Tank India with our brand ADILQADRI was a whirlwind, a roller coaster of emotions and opportunities. The intense pitch sharpened my ability to face sharks' questions and honed my strategic thinking.”

“Their feedback provided invaluable insights for refining my business model. The experience underscored the importance of composure in high-stakes situations, molding me into a resilient and articulate entrepreneur,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ will soon air on Sony LIV.

