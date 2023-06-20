Adipurush makers accused of copying from Hollywood film Thor

Adipurush has been surrounded by controversies ever since before it was released and now the latest one added to the list is that the makers of the film are being accused of copying a Hollywood movie.Fans are drawing comparisons between the Om Raut's movie and Chris Hemsworth's Thor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Internet users have also alleged that parts of the film's sequences were lifted directly from the superhero flick. They posted pictures from the Hollywood superhero film and memes were posted to Twitter and Instagram. Another major Adipurush controversy is the film’s dialogues. Fans have expressed extreme disappointment in the filmmakers for making the language ‘tapori’ and crass since it is an adaption of Ramayana depicting the lives of Lord Ram, Sita, Lord Hanuman.

So far, the film has earned 113.50 crores at the box office. The Om Raut directorial made a big plunge on Sunday with collections of 38.25 crores. While the film entered the 100 crore club within the first three days, it is, unfortunately, crashing with each passing day of the week. As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Adipurush has made total earnings of 4.05 crores gross via advance booking at the box office on Day 5. This remains a further dip from yesterday’s 6.15 crores gross. There’s no denying that things are now getting worrisome for this Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer, and if it falls further, there will be little to no hopes left. Meanwhile, the film has been facing much backlash over its VFX, dialogues, and character looks. Dipika Chikhlia, Mukesh Khanna, and Kasthuri Shankar have been amongst others who have spoken against the film. Adipurush was released on 16th June. The film is backed by Om Raut and T-Series. It also stars Devdatta Nage, Sonal Chauhan, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, amongst others.



