Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir claims 'Hanuman bhagwaan nahi hai'

Manoj Muntashir, who is a co-writer and lyricist of Adipurush recently defended the lines he wrote for Devdatta Nage's character of Bajrang (Hanuman) in the film. During an interview, Manoj called Hanuman a devotee, and not a god. He added that people made him a god because of the power of his devotion.

In an interview with AajTak, Manoj said, “Woh (Bajrangbali) Shri Ram ki tarah baat nahi karte. Bajrangbali daarshanik baatein nahi kartein. Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya baad mein kyuki unki bhakti mein wo power tha (He doesn't talk like Shri Ram. Lord Hanuman doesn't talk in a philosophical manner. Lord Hanuman is not God but a devotee. We made him God later because his devotion had that power) Recently, the Mumbai Police provided security to Manoj after he cited a threat to his life. As per news agency PTI, police intensified patrolling near his Mumbai office and adequate security has been also provided at his residence. "We have received an application from Manoj Shukla and we are providing him security following a threat to his life," the official said as quoted by PTI, adding that police are investigating the threat angle.