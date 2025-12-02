Aditi Malikk pays a surprise visit to husband Mohit Malik in Jaisalmer for their anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 2 Actress Aditi Malikk paid a surprise visit to hubby Mohit Malik in Jaisalmer for their anniversary as he was busy with his work commitments.

Providing a glimpse into her impromptu visit to Jaisalmer to surprise Mohit on their special day, Aditi revealed that, given her hectic schedule around Christmas, she had no intention of traveling, but she eventually listened to her heart and went.

"Sometimes the best plans aren’t planned (Evil eye emoji) A hectic month for me with #Christmas just around the corner and for him with back to back shoots, having zero intention to travel… and yet my heart said “go” (Smiling Face with Sunglasses Emoji) (sic)."

Aditi further shared that, as Mohit had a 5: 30 am call time, she saw her husband crash early on their anniversary. The 'Shararat' actress revealed that they ended up cutting their anniversary cake at 5 AM, before Mohit had to head out for the shoot.

The video posted by Aditi on her IG showed her traveling more than 1000 kilometers to celebrate her anniversarry.

We could also see Mohit lovingly feeding cake to her and also putting sindoor (Vermilion) on her forehead.

Sharing her experience with her InstaFam, Aditi added, "So I took a last minute flight to #Jaisalmer , spent our #anniversaryeve with @mohitmalik1113 , watched him crash early for his 5:30 AM call time, and cut our cake at 5 AM before he left. Because in the end, it’s the moments that matter, the unplanned ones that feel like magic. No fancy setup, just a spontaneous decision that made it more than perfect (teary eyed and love-struck emojis)."

Aditi and Mohit worked together on the television series "Miilee".

The couple got engaged on 14 July 2010, and tied the knot on 1 December the same year.

On 27 April 2021, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy whom they named Ekbir.

