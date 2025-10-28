Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday: 5 Global Appearances That Proved She’s a Style Icon

Aditi Rao Hydari’s international fashion choices have always blended Indian grace with modern sophistication, serving just the right cross-cultural statement. As she celebrates her birthday today, here’s looking at top 5 striking international appearances of Aditi Rao Hydari.

In September, Aditi Rao graced the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in a traditional lehenga piece by Marwar Couture, and brought to the fore the elegance of Indian wear. The actress was honoured with the Diversity in Cinema Award.

Earlier this year, Aditi took a short trip to the global spot, Cannes, and made a casual statement in a royal blue checked outfit, paired with a free-flowing casual skirt. Adding a touch of Boho elements, Aditi accessorised her look with metallic anklets and unique footwear.

Aditi Rao stunned in a body-hugging ombre gown by Rahul Mishra, a stunning creation laden with shimmer detailing. The actress attended a global event at Cannes and reaffirmed her stance as a visionary fashion icon.

Aditi Rao took Indian elegance on the global stage at Cannes as she graced the event in a graceful red saree by Raw Mango and adorned herself with stone jewellery. She also highlighted Indian culture by donning sindoor, a striking element that drew attention for the right reasons.

In May this year, Aditi Rao attended Cannes in professional attire, featuring a checked shirt and dramatic pants with one-sided metallic details. Through this outfit, the actress highlighted a masterclass fusion of Western wear with Indian elements