Aditi Rao Hydari brings royal grace to India Couture Week

New Delhi [India], July 27 : When it comes to exuding royal vibes through fashion, actor Aditi Rao Hydari definitely tops the list.

On Wednesday night, she turned muse for ace designer Ritu Kumar for her fashion show at India Couture Week.

She walked the ramp wearing an ivory ensemble that featured the esque handcrafted details over the skirt and the blouse. She wore a full-sleeved jacket styled blouse adorned with intricate embroidery and mirrorwork.

For the glam, she kept minimal makeup and opted for a 'mangtika' to accessorize her entire beautiful look.

Take a look at the pictures:

Isn’t she looking mesmerising?

Speaking about Ritu Kumar’s collection, she took all fashion lovers gathered at Taj Palace on a historic journey as her collection celebrated the return of Chintz.

The designer paid homage to India's vast repository of design and craft.

Ritu Kumar also got a standing ovation from the audience for her outstanding collection.

The collection encapsulates a new feminine aesthetic through heritage textiles and nuanced classicism on dresses, jackets, capes and anarkalis. The complexity of the glittering 'kasab' and floral 'kashidakari' are laid out with couture tailoring which makes the collection timeless and familiar while paving the way for what’s to come. After all, it’s the OG.

Made for the modern Indian woman, the collection was all about sequins, mirrors, and shimmery embellishments. For what ace designer is known for giving a modern touch to old fashion trends.

As far as the colour palette of the show is concerned, there were full of beautiful solid and darker shades. And what stands out is the way they are styled and presented by the models.

Prior to the show, Ritu Kumar gave a sneak peek of her masterpiece collection. She shared a glimpse of her first fashion show, first campaign and others.

From her first fashion show in 70’s, her first campaign, first design/block prints, Ritu Kumar with her unique collection has come a long way.

