Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates the revival of the historic Wanaparthy saree, a tribute to her royal lineage

Mumbai, Oct 13 Bollywood and South star Aditi Rao Hydari, who hails from the royal family of Wanaparthy in Telangana, has always been extremely proud of her lineage.

The actress recently took to her social media account to share a deeply personal post on the revival of the Wanaparthy saree, a weave that carries both depth and familial legacy. Sharing a series of pictures from an exhibition dedicated to her saree, Aditi wrote, “The revival of the Wanaparthy saree! A saree that has multicultural roots, much like me!”

Elaborating on the culture and heritage, Rao wrote, “My grandfather Raja J Rameshwar Rao worked towards this revival as a young man. He encouraged the weavers and ordered for the family from them. Had old designs sent to them to relearn and recreate.” She added, “His ancestors, the art-loving rulers of Wanaparthy, had brought Pathani weavers to settle in their kingdom, and the saree and weaving then adapted to the region as it evolved.”

She further wrote, “I remember one specific saree that my grandmother, mother and her sisters have, inspired by a famous Ravi Varma painting, the black asharfi saree. And now I realise that I was inspired by that saree too. Firmly locked and sealed in my subconscious mind, and it all emerged when the genius Sabyasachi was creating the half saree for Siddharth and my wedding at the Wanaparthy temple!”

She wrote further, “There is so much to write, and family histories are so interesting; I’ll have to ask my Amma for more! For now I’ll leave you with this exhibition… I’m so proud to bring this to you all. I hope the weavers of Wanaparthy reclaim their rich legacy."

