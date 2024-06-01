Aditi Rao Hydari drops Tuscany vacation pics with fiance Siddharth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently made headlines with their engagement news, once again delighted fans as the actress shared a series of beautiful pictures with her fiance Siddharth from their Tuscany vacation.

The 'Heeramandi' actress on Saturday took to her Instagram account to share pictures showcasing herself and Siddharth in picturesque settings.

In the pictures, Aditi looked stunning in black, while Siddharth sported a red T-shirt and denim.

The actress also wrote a caption that read, "Grateful and #underthetuscansun."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7rIipKtYRz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Siddharth announced his engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari on March 28 in Telangana, sharing photos on Instagram where they proudly displayed their engagement rings.

His caption read, "She said YES! Engaged."

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Maha Samundram in 2021.

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

Meanwhile, Siddharth has several upcoming projects, including S. Shankar's action-drama film Indian 2, where he stars alongside Kamal Haasan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kajal Aggarwal. He's also involved in projects like Test and Siddharth 40.

Aditi, on the other hand, is enjoying the success of her latest series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' and is set to appear in Kishor Pandurang Belekar's upcoming comedy film Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi and Mahesh Manjrekar. Additionally, she'll be featured in the historical drama Lioness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor