Aditi Rao Hydari, Ranveer Singh attend Sharmin Segal's wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Newlyweds Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta threw a wedding reception for close friends and members of the film industry on Saturday in Mumbai.

The post-wedding function was attended by celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sara Ali Khan.

Aditi and Sara happily posed for paps. In the viral pictures, both divas looked exquisite.

Aditi looked gorgeous in a grey tissue silk lehenga. Keeping her look minimal, she opted for jhumkas and bangles. On the other hand, Sara wore a blue Anarkali suit.

Sonakshi Sinha also attended the function. She came along with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Sharmin, best known for her role in 'Malaal', married Aman earlier this week. Aman is the Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sharing pictures from the nuptials, Sharmin wrote, "We got married! [?]...and it was a struggle to find a "perfect" posed photo of you and I, but I believe that when you are experiencing a special time in your life and, you cherish the actual moment. Sometimes photos and words are not able to capture it. At the end of the day it is a emotion and it can't always be captured but it is ALWAYS felt."

she added, "The last few months have been a whirlwind of happy emotions and I'm so lucky I found you to share them with. Here is to new beginnings and growing with each other to become better versions of ourselves everyday! Thank you for being genuinely the best @amansmehta! I love you, always and forever ."

Sharmin, daughter of Bela and Deepak Segal, made her acting debut with Malaal (2019). In the coming months, she will be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT project 'Heeramandi'.

