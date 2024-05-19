Aditi Rao Hydari Reacts to Her Viral Gajagamini Walk From ‘Heeramandi’, Says It is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Creation

Aditi Rao Hydari's "Gaja Gamini Walk" from the recent web series "Heeramandi" has become a huge hit on Instagram. It seems like every other post feature someone imitating her signature walk. Fans just can't get enough of it! Many of them are dressing up as Beobajan, her character from the series, and trying their best to copy her walk. It's become a big trend on social media, with fans excitedly joining in to show their love for Aditi Rao Hydari and her unforgettable performance. In an interview with Zoom tv Aditi reacted to her trend setter performance on Saiyaan Hatto Jaao. She said she herself is not sure if it is Gajagamini walk or peacock walk or swan walk.

She said, “I want to ask somebody, Sanjay sir, my dance teacher, what is it? Is it the Gajagamini Walk, the swan walk? What walk is that I don’t know! I’ll say it was what Sanjay sir asked me to do. I followed Sanjay sir and what he told me. I know in Kathak there is Mayur chaal (peacock walk), then there is Gajagamini (walk of seduction), but I am sure it is in all the dance forms, but I don’t know, I should find out. Whatever I see on Instagram, Reel upon Reel, the whole viral nature of that tukda (piece) is so overwhelming. He (Sanjay) is very good at spotting magic on the spot, and he created a lot of nuances in the process.”

“He said that he wanted that dupatta to fall on a particular beat, the head to turn and the ‘chann‘ (sound of the ghungroo) to come exactly on the beat, so it was all his thought and his creation. Also, when I had put on the Ghagra, Sanjay Sir told me that I had put on weight. I asked him to give me 10 days since it was post Covid. He said, ‘No you look beautiful. Let’s shoot.' I really value that. That's why I say he is an incredible teache," said Aditi.

Watch Viral Gajagamini Walk

Aditi portrays the courtesan Bibbojaan in Heeramandi, the elder daughter of Mallikajaan played by Manisha Koirala. The series also features Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjida Shaikh and many top actors from Bollywood industry. This series marks a directorial debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the world of webseries.