Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are now ‘Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu’

Mumbai, Sep 16 Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth on Monday officially announced that they are now married.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the couple shared a gamut of pictures from their simple but traditional wedding. In the image, the actress is dressed in gold and the actor chose to go white for their South Indian wedding.

“‘You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…’ To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic… Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu,” the caption mentioned.

Aditi and Siddharth made news after they announced their engagement in March.

Flaunting their rings, Aditi captioned it: "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Siddharth wrote, "She Said Yes."

The two had a low-key engagement that took place at her family’s 400-year-old temple.

It was in 2021, Aditi and Siddharth reportedly started dating during the filming of their film “Maha Samudram.”

Aditi was last seen on screen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. She will next be seen in “Gandhi Talks” and “Lioness.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth, who was last seen in Kamal Haasan-starrer “Indian 2”, will next be seen in “Miss You”, “Test” and “Indian 3” and a film, which is tentatively titled as “Siddharth 40”.

The star couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had recently met Apple CEO Tim Cook, whom the actress described as “sweetest, kindest and most venerable.”

Taking to Instagram, Aditi and Siddharth in a joint post, shared a string of pictures featuring them with Cook. They said that they had an “unforgettable and magical experience” with Cook.

“What an unforgettable, magical experience… thank you sweetest kindest most most venerable #TimCook. The last two days have been very special for both of us, surrounded by mind- bending brilliance, epic creativity, peak technology and aesthetics max,” the caption read.

“But most most most special of all was meeting the people who make the Apple ecosystem… the Apple family. Kind creators, warm and loving genius innovators, brilliant minds with the most expansive and inclusive hearts. Our minds are charged and our hearts are full.”

