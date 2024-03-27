Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth reportedly get married in Telangana temple

Mumbai, March 27 Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have reportedly tied-the-knot secretly in a temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana.

According to reports, the two got married in a quiet ceremony but have not made any official announcement yet.

The two actors reportedly got married on Wednesday morning at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Warnapathy’s Srirangapur in Telangana.

Many regional news portals have carried reports confirming the news.

The actors began dating after working on the 2021 film 'Maha Samudram'. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye.

It was earlier this year, when the 'Wazir' actress took to social media to confirm their relationship.

Aditi made her film debut in 2006 with the Malayalam film 'Prajapathi', after which she starred in movies such as 'Yeh Saali Zindagi', 'Rockstar', 'Wazir' and 'Padmaavat'. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Aditi was first reported to be married to Satyadeep Mishra. However, she never confirmed her marital status. It was in 2013 she revealed that the two have gone their separate ways.

Siddharth made his acting debut with filmmaker S. Shankar's coming-of-age Tamil film 'Boys' in 2003. He was then seen in films such as 'Aayutha Ezhuthu', 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Bommarillu' and 'Chashme Baddoor' to name a few.

The actor was married to his childhood sweetheart named Meghna in 2003. However, by 2006, the couple were living separately. In 2007, they got divorced.

