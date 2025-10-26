Aditi Rao Hydari spends her Sundays cuddling & squishing her furry friends

Mumbai Oct 26 Actress Aditi Rao Hydari decided to spend her Sundays cuddling with some furry friends.

The 'Heeramandi' actress took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a few snaps playing with dogs.

Praising those who rescue and look after these animals, Aditi penned on the photo-sharing app, "Sundays are for cuddles and squishes (red heart emoji) More power to these incrediblly inspiring humans for rescuing and looking after these furry babies.(sic)"

"Tight slaps to evil humans who abandon them, torture them and behave like demons...@thepetcafehyd (red heart emoji) @devenshopesociety Thank you Malli poo and mumsie pie for taking me there! @mallikareddyg," she added.

Earlier, Aditi celebrated the revival of the historic Wanaparthy saree, calling it a tribute to her royal lineage.

Aditi, who hails from the royal family of Wanaparthy in Telangana, took to social media and reflected on the revival of the Wanaparthy saree.

The 'Padmaavat' actress wrote, “My grandfather Raja J Rameshwar Rao worked towards this revival as a young man. He encouraged the weavers and ordered for the family from them. Had old designs sent to them to relearn and recreate. His ancestors, the art-loving rulers of Wanaparthy, had brought Pathani weavers to settle in their kingdom, and the saree and weaving then adapted to the region as it evolved (sic).”

“I remember one specific saree that my grandmother, mother and her sisters have, inspired by a famous Ravi Varma painting, the black asharfi saree. And now I realise that I was inspired by that saree too. Firmly locked and sealed in my subconscious mind, and it all emerged when the genius Sabyasachi was creating the half saree for Siddharth and my wedding at the Wanaparthy temple!,” Aditi added.

She went on saying, “There is so much to write, and family histories are so interesting; I’ll have to ask my Amma for more! For now I’ll leave you with this exhibition… I’m so proud to bring this to you all. I hope the weavers of Wanaparthy reclaim their rich legacy."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor