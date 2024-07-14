Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannaah Bhatia dazzle in traditional outfit at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 'Mangal Utsav'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Actor Aditi Rao Hydari looked regal as she arrived to attend the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding reception.

She exuded royal vibes with her traditional look.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh can be seen twinning in white as they pose for the camera.

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for an elegant black lehenga for the 'Mangal Utsav'.

Bhagyashree along with her family pose for the camera with a beautiful smile.

Guests including Kusha Kapila, Sobhita Dhulipala, Divya Khosla Kuma and Shaan also arrived to attend the ceremony.

Film director Aanand L. Rai was also spotted at the reception.

Rajkummar Rao along with his wife Patralekha looked stunning as they pose for the camera.

Other celebs who attended the reception include Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Sunny Deol, Anu Malik, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Nussrat Jahan.

Music maestro AR Rahman added a soulful touch to the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with his live performance.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.On Saturday, a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came.

Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

