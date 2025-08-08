Aditi Rao Hydari to be feted with Diversity in Cinema award at IFFM: Such a special honour

Mumbai, Aug 8 Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari will be felicitated with the Diversity in Cinema Award for her immense contribution to cinema and her impactful performances across mediums at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025.

Expressing her gratitude, Aditi said, “It is such a special honour to be part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as a Guest of Honour and to receive the Diversity in Cinema Award.”

She added: “Melbourne has always been warm and welcoming, and to be celebrated in a city that celebrates cinema with such passion is deeply humbling. I’m looking forward to being amidst fellow artists and cinema lovers and soaking in the infectious energy of IFFM.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange added, “Aditi Rao Hydari is the epitome of grace and excellence. Her work speaks volumes of her versatility and strength as an artist. We are absolutely delighted to welcome her to IFFM 2025 and to honour her with the Diversity in Cinema Award for the magic she brings to the screen.”

“Her presence will certainly make this year’s celebration even more memorable for audiences in Melbourne,” Lange added.

Aditi was last seen on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” a period drama, set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement.

The series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule. The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

Looking forward, Aditi will be sharing screen space with acclaimed starPankaj Tripathi in the forthcoming family comedy "Parivarik ManuRanjan". The shoot of the drama is presently underway in Lucknow.

The actress also has “O Saathi Re" lined up.

