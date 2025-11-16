Aditi Rao Hydari warns of her WhatsApp impersonator

Mumbai, Nov 16 Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, has issued a statement saying that someone is impersonating her on the messaging platform WhatsApp.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a note along with the WhatsApp details of the impersonator.

She wrote, “I wanted to flag something that a few people brought to my notice today. Someone has been pretending to be me on WhatsApp, using my pictures and messaging photographers about ‘photoshoots’. It isn't me. I don't reach out like this, and I don't use any personal number for work. Everything always goes through my team”.

She further mentioned, “Please be careful and don't engage with that number. If you come across anything odd, just let my team know. Thank you to all those who have my back and are so protective and kind”.

While Saturday was a bit of a predicament for the actress, earlier last month, she spent her weekend chilling with furry friends. The actress took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a few snaps playing with dogs.

Praising those who rescue and look after these animals, Aditi penned on the photo-sharing app, "Sundays are for cuddles and squishes (red heart emoji) More power to these incrediblly inspiring humans for rescuing and looking after these furry babies (sic). Tight slaps to evil humans who abandon them, torture them and behave like demons...@thepetcafehyd (red heart emoji) @devenshopesociety Thank you Malli poo and mumsie pie for taking me there! @mallikareddyg”.

Earlier, Aditi celebrated the revival of the historic Wanaparthy saree, calling it a tribute to her royal lineage. Aditi, who hails from the royal family of Wanaparthy in Telangana, took to social media and reflected on the revival of the Wanaparthy saree.

