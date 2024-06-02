Aditi Rao Hydari wishes Mani Ratnam on his birthday with special message

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : As acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam turned a year older today, actor Aditi Rao Hydari shared a special birthday wish for him.

She took to her Instagram handle, she shared a picture with the ace director and wrote, "Happiest birthday to our Mani Sir". The picture also featured her fiance Siddharth.

Hydari was seen in Mani Ratnam's romantic drama 'Kaatru Veliyidai'.

Born on June 2, 1956, Mani Ratnam is a well-known and renowned film director in India. He is one of the greatest names in the South, and he is well-known for his humility and commitment to his work. Mani Ratnam gave the Hindi film industry Pan-Indian movies like 'Dil Se', 'Roja', and 'Bombay'. His characters are usually simple to identify and relate to. His story, characters, music, and background soundtracks are all unforgettable.On his birthday, let's look at some of his best Pan-Indian films.

Talking about Aditi Rao Hydari, recently, she walked the iconic red carpet at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Aditi is also being lauded for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude for the mentorship and love she received during the filmmaking process, Aditi, in an interview withrecently, fondly recalled her experiences working alongside the visionary director.

"Sanjay sir is not just a filmmaker, he's a beacon of inspiration. His guidance transcends mere instruction; it's akin to a gentle hand leading you through the labyrinth of creativity," she shared.

"He believes every woman, despite where she comes from, deserves to be treated like a queen. And her story is worth telling with a lot of dignity, pride and courage. So, to be a part of 'Heeramandi' and to be with Sanjay Sir, to surrender to him, to learn from him was incredible and I feel very blessed for it. I love Sanjay Sir and it was amazing working with him," she further said.

Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi. The series also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

For Aditi, it was a learning experience to work with a team of such talented actors.

"It was very valuable for me to work with incredible people. Also, it was surreal for me to work with Manisha Ma'am, Sonakshi, Richa, Sanjeeda. There were so many people on sets who were incredible. We all wanted the best for each other. Manisha ma'am is so kind and encouraging. Similarly, Sanjeeda, Sharmin, Taha, Fardeen (Khan), they are all great and incredible," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor