Aditi Sharma reflects on her 'KKK 14' journey: 'Was scared before each stunt, facing fears was exhilarating'

Mumbai, Aug 21 Actress Aditi Sharma, who was recently evicted from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' (KKK 14) on Wednesday has shared about her emotional journey in the stunt based reality show, saying 'facing fears was exhilarating'.

Taking to Instagram, Aditi, who has 1.8 million followers shared a string of photos, in which we can see the 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' fame actress flaunting her scars and injuries that she had incurred during the performance of the stunts.

She has shared pictures with her team, crew and the other contestants like--Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Karan Veer Mehra.

Along with the snaps, Aditi penned a heartwarming note, summing up her 'KKK 14' journey.

She wrote: "I've been silent for a while, trying to process the emotions that came with ending my KKK journey. But I'm finally ready to share... although that chapter has closed, the memories I made will last a lifetime. I was scared before each stunt, but facing those fears was exhilarating!"

"This journey may be over, but my personal journey has just begun. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the incredible crew and cast who made this experience unforgettable - your support, and camaraderie mean everything to me. And to my amazing friends, family & FanFam, thank you for being a constant source of love and encouragement - it means the world to me. #aditisharma #aditi #as #kkk #khatronkekhiladi," she added.

Actress Chetna Pande, who was the part of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', commented on the post and said: "I know what exactly you feeling.... Hav been through the same road...but trust me you are much stronger then you know...and you're going to be the best version of you after this incredible n challenging journey... love you".

Karan Veer commented: "U were amaaajing gurl... more power to u". He also wrote: "Scorpion queen".

Krishna Shroff, who is the sister of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was also a part of 'KKK 14'. She dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

The show is filmed in Bucharest, Romania and is hosted by Rohit Shetty. The current lineup of contestants are-- Aashish Mehrotra, Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Nimrrit, Niyati Fatnani, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumona Chakravarti.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor